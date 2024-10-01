Paul Miller Racing Expanding to 2 BMWs In 2025

Paul Miller Racing announced Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 1) that they will expand to two full-time entries in the GTD Pro class for the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. The existing team will continue to use No. 1 (pictured above at VIR), while the new second car will bring back the No. 48 that the team used prior to 2021. Both teams will race the BMW M4 GT3 Evo.

“This is a pretty momentous day for all of us at the team,” stated team owner Paul Miller. “We’ve been a one-car operation since the team’s formation, but it’s very exciting for everyone to be in a position where we can run two cars—and in the top GT class no less. The relationship with BMW has been a really excellent one and we’re excited to represent the brand with not one, but two incredible new M4 GT3 EVO machines in 2025.”

“We are delighted that Paul Miller Racing is committing to the BMW M4 GT3 EVO for the upcoming IMSA season and is even expanding its involvement in the GTD Pro category to two cars,” said Bjorn Lellman, BMW M Motorsport’s head of motorsports. “The team is a true powerhouse in US racing, having won many titles. We at BMW M Motorsport want to make our best possible contribution to ensure that Paul Miller Racing can aim for the title in its second season in the top GTD class.”

Currently, the team is coming towards the end of their first full-time season in the GTD Pro class. Drivers Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow are third in GTD Pro points with a victory at VIR, a second-place finish at Road America and a third at Daytona. The duo, along with Nick Verhagen, are also leading the Michelin Endurance Cup standings in the GTD Pro class.

Before moving up to the GTD Pro class, the team won two GTD championships with Sellers and Snow (2018 and 2023). Since the formation of the current IMSA in 2014, the team has 16 class victories.

Driver lineups for 2025 were not announced in the release. However, there will be at least three full-time seats available for next year, along with endurance seats.

DXDT Racing announced Monday that they have hired Sellers to a full-time position as a program director with the operation. While he will continue to drive for DXDT in Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS next year, his time at Paul Miller Racing will end after the Motul Petit Le Mans on Oct. 13.

It will also end the partnership between Sellers and Snow, which dates back to 2016 (with the exception of 2019, which Snow sat out due to a driver ranking issue). In addition to the two championships, Sellers and Snow have won 13 races in that time.