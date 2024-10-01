Lavar Scott, Rev Penalized After Kansas

Lavar Scott‘s No. 6 ARCA Menards Series team fielded by Rev Racing was penalized after the series’ race at Kansas Speedway last weekend, ARCA announced Oct. 1.

The No. 6 was docked for a violation of the series’ rule book regarding roof height.

As a result, crew chief Danny Johnson was fined $1,000 and placed on six-month probation, while Scott and team owner Max Siegel were each fined six points toward their respective championships.

Scott enters this weekend second in points to teammate Andres Perez before the season finale at Toledo Speedway.

Scott finished ninth at Kansas.