Lavar Scott, Rev Penalized After Kansas

Lavar Scott‘s No. 6 ARCA Menards Series team fielded by Rev Racing was penalized after the series’ race at Kansas Speedway last weekend, ARCA announced Oct. 1.
The No. 6 was docked for a violation of the series’ rule book regarding roof height.
As a result, crew chief Danny Johnson was fined $1,000 and placed on six-month probation, while Scott and team owner Max Siegel were each fined six points toward their respective championships.
Scott enters this weekend second in points to teammate Andres Perez before the season finale at Toledo Speedway.
Scott finished ninth at Kansas.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.