Ty Majeski captured his fifth pole of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at Kansas Speedway on Friday (Sept. 27). Majeski laid down a lap time of 30.853

Majeski will start alongside Connor Mosack, who starts on the front row in his best career qualifying effort.

They are followed by Christian Eckes and defending series champion Ben Rhodes, who currently sits 12 points below the playoff cut line. Dawson Sutton, in his first race with Rackley W.A.R., will roll off fifth.

Kaden Honeycutt, Nick Sanchez, Stewart Friesen, Jake Garcia and Daniel Dye complete the top 10, in that order.

Playoff driver Dye will be looking to make up a seven-point deficit on Grant Enfinger, who struggled in qualifying and will roll off 19th.

Playoff drivers Tyler Ankrum, Rajah Caruth and Taylor Gray start 14th, 16th and 17th, respectively.

Corey Heim did not make a qualifying lap after blowing a right front tire in practice. He’ll start at the rear of the field Friday night.

Jennifer Jo Cobb also didn’t make a lap and will start at the rear of the field.

All 34 entries will race Friday night in Kansas.

The Kubota Tractor 200 at Kansas Motor Speedway kicks off Friday(Sept. 27) at 8:30 p.m. ET to determine the round of 8 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.