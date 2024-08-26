Entry List: 2024 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington Raceway for its 23rd race of 2024, and 38 cars fight for 38 positions.

No drivers will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

SS-Green Light Racing enters Greg Van Alst and Chad Finchum in its Nos. 07 and 14 cars this week, respectively.

Joey Logano makes his second start of the season in the No. 15 for AM Racing.

Hendrick Motorsports has its No. 17 back at the track, this time with Chase Elliott as its driver. Elliott won his only other series start this year at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Another driver looking to go two-for-two in Xfinity in 2024 is Christopher Bell. He’s in the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Corey Heim is in the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing.

Rette Jones Racing has impressed in its limited starts, and the team returns with Noah Gragson driving the No. 30.

Joey Gase Motorsports is fielding one car, the No. 35, for this race. The team hasn’t announced its driver.

The No. 45 for Alpha Prime Racing continues its part-time schedule. Garrett Smithley is back behind the wheel after he raced the car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Carson Kvapil makes his eighth career Xfinity start in the No. 88 for JR Motorsports. The 21-year-old is seeking his fourth top five.

The final Cup driver to run double-duty this weekend is Ross Chastain. DGM Racing taps him for its No. 92.

The 2024 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is set for Saturday, Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on USA Network.