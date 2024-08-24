William Sawalich On Pole for ARCA at Milwaukee

William Sawalich has won the pole for tomorrow’s (Aug. 25) ARCA Menards Series/ARCA Menards Series East race at the Milwaukee Mile, with a lap of 29.002 seconds.

It’ll be Sawalich’s eighth pole in 10 main-series starts this season and his fourth consecutive in races that he’s entered.

It’s also his fourth pole in East competition this year.

Starting beside him on the front row is Connor Zilisch, who enters the race with a 17-point gap in the East championship standings over Sawalich.

Lawless Alan will roll off the grid third and share the second row with current main-series points leader Andres Perez, who starts fourth.

Gio Ruggiero starts fifth, rounding out the top five. He’ll share the third row with Venturini Motorsports teammate Dean Thompson at the drop of the green flag, who starts sixth.

The remainder of the top 10 starters include Kris Wright, Lavar Scott, Amber Balcaen and Christian Rose.

Three drivers didn’t participate in the session, including Toni Breidinger, Rita Goulet and Brian Clubb.

The ARCA field will take the green flag for the Sprecher 150 at Milwaukee at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 25. FOX Sports 1 and FloRacing will carry out the race’s live broadcast.