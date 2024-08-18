William Sawalich to Lead ARCA to Green at Springfield

William Sawalich has won the pole for today’s ARCA Menards Series race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. It’s Sawalich’s sixth pole in nine national division starts this season.

Sawalich set a lap of 34.009 seconds, nearly a full second faster than second-place Kelly Kovski.

On row two, Taylor Reimer will start third in just her second series start. Andres Perez will roll off fourth.

Kris Wright rounds out the top five starting fifth. Lavar Scott will take the green flag on row three beside Wright, starting sixth.

The remainder of the top 10 starts include Christian Rose, Sean Corr, Amber Balcaen and Alex Clubb in seventh, through 10th, respectively.

Eighteen of the 20 drivers took time in qualifying. Two Venturini Motorsports drivers, Toni Breidinger and Isabella Robusto, were the only drivers not to set a lap.

The green flag for this afternoon’s ARCA Springfield 100 at the Springfield Mile is set to fly at 2 p.m. ET, broadcast on FOX Sports 1 and FloRacing.