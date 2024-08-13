Erik Jones Extends With Legacy

Erik Jones has signed a multi-year contract extension with Legacy Motor Club in the NASCAR Cup Series, the team announced Aug. 13.

Specifics of the deal were not made public though team co-owner Jimmie Johnson alluded to years in the plural form when discussing the decision.

“Erik is one of the most talented drivers in NASCAR,” Johnson said in a team release. “I’ve had the chance to race against him and have had a chance to watch him drive for other teams and the Club. I admire his talent and am glad we will have him race for us for the upcoming years.”

Jones is in his fourth season with LMC, which was previously Petty GMS Racing. He has four career victories, one of which was earned in that time period: the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in 2022.

“I’m looking forward to what we can build at Legacy Motor Club,” Jones added. “I’ve been with the No. 43 car for a handful of years and feel like I’m coming into some of the best years of my career. I am hoping to grow alongside Legacy MC in the seasons to come.”

The Michigan native is ranked 28th in points and has not finished in the top 10 since the season-opening Daytona 500. His campaign has been marred by a back injury sustained earlier in the year causing him to miss two events.