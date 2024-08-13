Entry List: 2024 Henry Ford Health 200

The ARCA Menards Series heads to Brooklyn, Mich., this weekend for the running of the Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway.

There are 24 cars entered for the event.

Jayson Alexander will be in Fast Track Racing’s No. 10 this week, marking the second start for the driver in the national series. He cut a tire and suffered damage resulting in a 29th-place effort after starting 12th at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Tanner Gray replaces William Sawalich in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 due to ARCA’s age restriction on larger tracks. Gray, a playoff contender in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, won his last time out at Charlotte.

Gus Dean is in Venturini Motorsports’ No. 20 this week, while Jake Finch returns to the team in its No. 55.

Tim Richmond returns to action this week in his family-owned No. 27, and Connor Zilisch returns as well. Zilisch looks to maintain his perfect winning percentage this year in his fourth race behind the wheel of the No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group machine.

Casey Carden will make his third start of the season, this one coming with Rise Motorsports. He has two 26th-place efforts thus far in 2024.

Frankie Muniz is back in ARCA, piloting the No. 33 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Jeffery MacZink and his family-owned No. 65 will return to Michigan for his first national-series appearance of 2024.

Andy Jankowiak will be in his familiar No. 73 this weekend for KLAS Motorsports. He finished fifth in his last event at Iowa Speedway.

Jason Kitzmiller and Con Nicolopoulos are two more familiar faces in the ARCA garage. They’ll be piloting the Nos. 97 for CR7 Motorsports and 06 for Wayne Peterson Motorsports, respectively.

The 13th event on the 20-race schedule is slated for a 6 p.m. ET start time on Friday, Aug. 16, and can be viewed live on FOX Sports 1, FloRacing and the FOX Sports app.