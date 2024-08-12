Racing Legend Juan Pablo Montoya Set for NASCAR Return at Watkins Glen International



This article is posted in collaboration with an outside partnership client. The opinions and information contained within do not necessarily represent Frontstretch and its staff.

Legendary Colombian driver Juan Pablo Montoya is set to return to NASCAR after a decade away from the racetrack, with the 48-year-old set to race for 23XI Racing at Watkins Glen International in September.

Montoya, who spent five years in Formula One between 2001 and 2006, raced in NASCAR between 2006 and 2014 before moving to the IndyCar Series. The much-loved driver will represent the team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin in support of Mobil 1’s half-century anniversary.

As a two-time Indy 500 winner, Montoya knows his way around a NASCAR track, and he has raced at the world-famous Watkins Glen track on 12 occasions in four different series. In 2010, he won the Cup race and has eight other top-ten finishes.

Fans of racing can look to back their interest with a wager and given it’s such a specialized sport, you’ll want to be sure that the provider you choose to bet with is ideally suited for your wager. So, to help you in that regard, here are some great insights into NASCAR betting online, as well as exclusive offers and promos to aid your endeavors.

On his return to NASCAR, Montoya was visibly excited, commenting, “I’m looking forward to getting back in a Cup car and racing at Watkins Glen – a track I enjoy and had the chance to experience earlier in my career,”

“The Mobil 1 brand was one of my first sponsors when I started racing, so to represent the brand again as they celebrate this milestone will be so special. I´m also excited to work with 23XI and experience what the team is building.”

Steve Lauletta, president of 23XI Racing, is also ecstatic with Montoya’s involvement.

“Juan Pablo Montoya is a world-class driver who has won in everything he’s driven, and he will be a great closer to the 50th-anniversary celebration we’ve had in NASCAR with the No. 50 Mobil 1 Toyota,”

“The events have highlighted racing legends as well as what’s next in motorsports, and 23XI has been honored to have been a part of adding to the Mobil 1 legacy and celebrating such a momentous occasion.” Lauletta added.

Montoya is the latest in an ever-expanding series of drivers used by the team, he is the eleventh to do so over the four-year history of the organization.

The South American driver is one of only three to have registered wins in F1, NASCAR, and IndyCar, and that level of experience will help temper concerns that Montoya clearly has no experience in a current Cup car.

This marks the third occasion that 23XI has brought out their third card to mark their collaboration with Mobil 1, previously Kamui Kobayashi, WEC Champion, and Corey Heim, the NASCAR Truck racer, have had the honor. While both those finished in 29th place in their races, one imagines Montoya should be able to fare a hell of a lot better when he gets behind the wheel. Watch this space.