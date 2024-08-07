Agustin Canapino, Juncos Hollinger Going Separate Ways for Rest of Season

Agustin Canapino will not compete for Juncos Hollinger Racing for the remainder of the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season, JHR announced Aug. 7.

Canapino was running full time but had stepped away for Road America in June. Nolan Siegel subbed in for him at the time.

“After a momentous rookie and second season in INDYCAR, Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino have mutually decided to part ways,” the team said in a statement. “We commend Agustin for taking the leap into open-wheel racing with us over the last year and a half, not only learning a completely new style of racing from his impressive and storied career, but also moving to the US and learning the language to join our series.

“Both Agustin and the team have worked tirelessly to learn, grow, and succeed throughout their time at JHR, and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved together.

“We thank Agustin for his time at Juncos Hollinger Racing and will be cheering him on as he continues his journey. Thanks, Agustin!”

Canapino earned a career-best finish of 12th four times, including at the Detroit street circuit earlier this year.

A replacement driver has not yet been named.