William Sawalich Wins Pole for ARCA Race at IRP

William Sawalich has won the pole for the ARCA Menards Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

It’s his fourth ARCA pole of the season and 10th of his career in the main series.

Lavar Scott will start second, while Andres Perez will begin third. Connor Zilisch slots in fourth and Gio Ruggiero rounds out the top five.

Lawless Alan, Toni Breidinger, Kris Wright, Dean Thompson and Christian Rose take starting positions six through 10, respectively.

The session was stopped when Rita Goulet crashed in turn 1.

The Circle City 200 runs July 19 at 5:30 p.m. ET and airs on FOX Sports 1.