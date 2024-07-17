Entry List: 2024 Circle City 200

The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East meet for a combination race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park this weekend.

A total of 31 cars are entered.

Fast Track Racing’s lineup features Jayson Alexander back in its No. 10, and Presley Sorah returns to the team in its No. 12. Cody Dennison, who drove FTR’s No. 10 at Berlin Raceway, moves to the No. 01.

Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 33 will be back on track, driven by the team’s full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitor Lawless Alan.

After running the first two races of the main-series season for Greg Van Alst‘s self-owned team, Isaac Johnson is back in the team’s second car, the No. 34.

Dean Thompson returns to Venturini Motorsports, this time driving its No. 55 before running the Truck race at the track for TRICON Garage.

City Garage Motorsports makes its series debut, fielding the No. 85 for Becca Monopoli.

Tyler Tomassi also makes his debut, driving CW Motorsports’ No. 93.

MAN Motorsports will bring two cars to the track; Andrew Patterson is back in the No. 95, while Jackson McLerran will make his series debut in the No. 96.

After running Berlin in the No. 06 for Wayne Peterson Racing, Nate Moeller moves to the team’s No. 0, while Brayton Laster will pilot the No. 06.

The Circle City 200 will be held on Friday, July 19, at 5:30 p.m. ET with coverage from FOX Sports 1.