Greg Van Alst Running Xfinity Indy Race

ARCA Menards Series veteran Greg Van Alst will attempt his third career start in the Xfinity Series next weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he announced July 9.

Van Alst will drive the No. 07 for SS-Green Light Racing on July 20 in the Pennzoil 250.

“I’d … like to thank Patrick (Emerling), the team’s primary driver, for supporting this opportunity,” Van Alst said in a release. “With a lot of support in the area, I want to have a productive race and I feel like we have taken the steps to make that happen.”

The 2023 ARCA winner at Daytona International Speedway will be pulling double duty next weekend,, as he will drive his customary No. 35 during ARCA’s Circle City 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park the night before Indy.

The ARCA regular sits second in points and has accumulated four top 10s in 2024, including one top-five finish.

The best finish thus far for SSGLR’s No. 07 in 2024 came in the season-opening race, where Emerling secured a 17th-place result at Daytona International Speedway.

Van Alst will be the sixth driver to pilot the No. 07 this year.

In 2023, Van Alst debuted in Xfinity, running two races for Alpha Prime Racing. He finished 38th in both starts.