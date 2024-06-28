Stewart Friesen Wins Truck Series Pole At Nashville

For the first time in nearly five years, Stewart Friesen will start on the pole in a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

Friesen, the driver of the No. 52 Toyota Tundra for Halmar Friesen Racing, will lead the field to green in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway after running a 158.980 mph lap on Friday (June 28). Friesen collected his fourth career Truck Series pole and first since the season finale race at Homestead in 2019.

A perfect lap sets @StewartFriesen up for a strong run tonight at @NashvilleSuperS. pic.twitter.com/K4aHw6BwmD — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) June 28, 2024

Grant Enfinger collected his first front row start of the season, putting up a speed of 158.859 mph to put his team second.

Points leader Christian Eckes will start third with Ty Majeski to his outside in fourth. Rajah Caruth posted the fifth-fastest qualifying time after having the fastest lap in practice.

Layne Riggs, Corey Heim, Kaden Honeycutt, Daniel Dye and Chase Purdy rounded out the top-10 qualifiers.

Clint Bowyer, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports, qualified 11th for his first NASCAR race since retiring from the Cup Series in 2020.

Nick Sanchez and Tanner Gray hit the outside wall during their qualifying laps and aborted their run. Sanchez’s damage saw him destroy the right rear corner of his No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado, forcing the team to go to a backup. Matt Mills and Ty Dillon also did not make qualifying laps with mechanical issues. All four drivers will start in the rear, making the race on owner’s points.

Disaster for the No. 2 in qualifying! pic.twitter.com/ZP7lkGq8Q3 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) June 28, 2024

Sanchez and Heim each have a chance to win a $150,000 bonus as previous race winners during the Craftsman Triple Truck Challenge.

Dawson Cram qualified 24th in the No. 46 Faction46 Chevrolet Silverado normally run by Thad Moffitt. Moffitt announced on Instagram earlier Friday that he wouldn’t be running at Nashville due to “circumstances out of his control” but expects to be back at Pocono.

Keith McGee, Bryan Dauzat and Justin Carroll failed to qualify for the 36-truck field.

The Rackley Roofing 200 is set to start with a green flag time of 8:19 p.m. ET on Friday. Coverage on Fox Sports 2 begins at 8 p.m. E.T.