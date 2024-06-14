Through the Gears: Iowa Best Bets

“If you build it, they will come.” That’s exactly the mindset for this weekend’s racing action from Iowa Speedway.

This weekend marks the first time the NASCAR Cup Series will be racing on this track. But first, we recap Sonoma Raceway from last weekend. The prop bets saved us as Martin Truex Jr. ran out of gas running second. That made our other outright winner pick in Michael McDowell finish in second instead.

Joining me on this week’s episode is Wyatt Watson, @WyattGametime. Watson is a member of the Frontstretch family and has been doing great work covering the sport this season.

We talk about the challenges in betting on Iowa, breaking down which drivers have past experiences at this track and which track comparisons we can look at as well. Shoutout to Ryan Stevens and the team from WinTheRace.info for providing a chart that is used to discuss who has raced here before and how they have done.

Pulled some more Iowa stats, some were missing before https://t.co/cLFDgK1DIH pic.twitter.com/lDjHd1M8sC — WIN THE RACE (@WinTheRaceP1) June 12, 2024

The biggest keys heading into this race are understanding the trends, whether that means how drivers like Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Brad Keselowski have gained an advantage by being able to test at this track or the trend of Joey Logano being able to dominate on new racetracks.

Watch below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.