Friday Faceoff: Should NASCAR Try to Attract More Ringers?

Should NASCAR provide additional incentives to attract more stars from outside of stock car racing?

Mike Neff: There was a nice mix of ringers at Sonoma Raceway. NASCAR needs to work on getting more teams in general every race weekend. The lack of non-chartered teams showing up is still concerning. The sanctioning body needs to work on getting 40 cars every weekend.

James Krause: Absolutely. I’ve always seen motorsports as a melting pot, for both drivers and fans. If you have the skill and drive to crossover between disciplines as a driver, guess what? You can. While NBA and NFL players debate which league is easier to jump into — with none actually daring enough to try — guys like Shane van Gisbergen, Kyle Larson and others are actually doing it in the racing world. Larson’s excursion to the NTT IndyCar Series dominated the headlines during the Indianapolis 500 and van Gisbergen’s NASCAR Cup Series win at the Chicago street course drew fans and press from Supercars to America. For what NASCAR has done to grow the interest in those two series among its fanbase and vice versa, imagine what it could do for other series around the world with more ringers.

Frank Velat: I suppose it would depend on the incentive and who gets it. I’m not sure a cash prize for the driver is the right call. But making the team that the moonlighting competitor the benefactor might not really do anything to attract drivers. There might be something, but I don’t know of a guaranteed way to lure in racing’s best from around the world.

Who between Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch will break out of their funk first?

Krause: Martin Truex Jr. For as agonizing as his finishes like Sonoma have been, it wasn’t due to a lack of speed or performance from the car like Kyle Busch has dealt with frequently this season. Truex has led at least 50 laps four times this season. While none of those races resulted in wins, three of those saw him collect top-five finishes. As long as he’s in a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Truex has better odds of breaking out of the slump before Busch does.

Neff: While Busch has the greater, overall, track record, Truex drives for a team who has more speed. Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin have both won races this year and Ty Gibbs has shown quite a bit of speed. Truex will probably break out first with Busch grabbing a win at Daytona International Speedway.

Velat: Truex is more likely to shake it off first. Busch is the more accomplished driver, but Truex is part of a better overall team. No one stays at JGR very long before coming across at least some success. Well, except maybe JJ Yeley.

Would Richard Childress Racing be a good opportunity for Noah Gragson?



Velat: On paper, this looks like an obvious pairing. You have Noah Gragson, who earned every one of his NASCAR Xfinity Series wins in a Chevrolet, which RCR fields. All but one of those Chevrolets was adorned with Bass Pro Shops logos. Bass Pro Shops has an extensive history with RCR. But Gragson would need to steal the seat from a current RCR driver. Austin Dillon is family, so he could perform terribly until he’s 50 years old without worrying about his job security. So that leaves Busch. I don’t know about you, but if I’m picking between Gragson and Busch, it won’t take long to decide, and the choice wouldn’t be Gragson.

Krause: RCR would be a good landing spot for Gragson, but only if he’s going to be replacing either Busch or Dillon. With the way it’s run this season, diluting the group further by putting the money toward a third charter won’t help it pick up pace. That said, it feels like a natural fit for Gragson.

Neff: Gragson has shown quite a bit of talent early in his career. RCR is still struggling to consistently run up front, but it is making gains. Gragson might just be the kick to take RCR to the next level.

For the first time in over 20 years, viewership for FOX’s NASCAR coverage increased over the previous year. To what major factor do you attribute that?

Neff: The Larson double might have had some impact on the increase in viewership. Ridiculously close finishes have also given some buzz to the sport in general. NASCAR drivers showing their personalities in podcasts and broadcasts is also drawing attention to the sport. There is certainly a rising tide surrounding the sport and raising all boats.

Velat: FOX is reaping the benefits of things it had nothing to do with creating. The Double turned much of Larson’s May into must-see TV. There were some very exciting finishes early on in the season, and that will certainly keep people interested. I can’t call FOX an absolute disaster, because there are some positive aspects about its coverage. But I submit another option for you to ponder: X (formerly Twitter) has changed a lot over the last year or so, and very little of it for the better. Social media is a huge draw of eyes away from TV, and I have to think Elon Musk constantly making the experience less enjoyable has at least some people going back to a more traditional medium.

Krause: The main factor is that the on-track product, especially on the intermediate tracks, has become must-see TV. It’s hard to think of a year when FOX has had a better crop of races from an entertainment standpoint — Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Darlington Raceway — in recent memory. Another factor was having a permanent second color commentator in the booth in Kevin Harvick. While it was nice to get different perspectives throughout the season, some of those 2023 broadcasts were harder to handle than others because of the mix of guests. Harvick not only provided some stability, but he’s also carving out his own style and creating chemistry with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.

