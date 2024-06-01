Sam Mayer Claims Portland Track Record, Wins 1st 2024 Pole

Sam Mayer won the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Pacific Office Automation 147, setting the new track record at Portland International Raceway with a fastest lap of 96.654 mph.
Mayer won his first pole of 2024 and the third of his career. The Texas Motor Speedway winner’s last pole came at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL last season. Mayer was also the fastest in practice.
Shane van Gisbergen will share the front row, sweeping the front row for Chevrolet with a speed of 96.596 mph, tying his Xfinity career-best qualifying result. Gisbergen was also second fastest in practice behind Mayer.
Riley Herbst led the way for Ford in his Stewart Haas Racing No. 98, qualifying third. Mayer’s teammate Justin Allgaier slotted in fourth, and the second SHR entry Cole Custer completed the top five.
Sheldon Creed, Parker Kligerman, Josh Bilicki (career-best starting spot), Sammy Smith and AJ Allmendinger rounded out the top 10. However, Allmendinger slid into the barrier on his final lap in round one. The damage was so significant that Allmendinger will use his backup car and start at the rear of the field.
Brandon Jones went wide in the final turn at the end of round one, damaging his splitter significantly on the transition from the curb to the grass. He will be heading to a backup car after replacing the front nose.
Chandler Smith will start at the rear of the field after flat-spotting the right front tire.
With 39 cars entered to qualify for the race, Frankie Muniz was the odd man out and will not make the race today (June 1) after his engine blew up on the front straightaway during practice prior to qualifying, spilling oil from the bottom of his No. 35 Ford.
Pacific Office Automation 147 Qualifying Results
Xfinity Series racing from Portland will start at 4:30 p.m. ET with television broadcasting provided by FOX Sports 1.
