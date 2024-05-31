Brandon Jones on Pole for ARCA West at Portland

Brandon Jones won his first ARCA Menards Series West pole for this evening’s (Friday, May 31) race at Portland International Raceway.

It’s also Jones’ first ARCA pole across all three divisions since the 2022 season and his sixth in ARCA overall.

His lap of 1:16:379 around the 1.967-mile road course was seven-tenths of a second faster than the second-place qualifier.

Sharing the front row with Jones will be William Sawalich, who was quickest in the practice session earlier in the day.

On row two, Marco Andretti will start third, marking his best career ARCA start. He’ll roll off the grid next to Jack Wood, who will start fourth.

To round out the top five, Tyler Reif will start fifth on row three. He’ll share the row with Sean Hingorani, who will take the green flag from the sixth position.

The remainder of the top 10 starters will see Gio Ruggiero starting seventh, Jake Walker, making his ARCA debut in eighth, Dale Quarterley in ninth, and Caleb Shrader in 10th.

Of the 24 drivers entered, all but one made a qualifying attempt, with the No. 0 of Tony Huffman being the lone driver to not take to the track.

Tonight’s ARCA West Portland 112 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET and coverage of the race will be carried exclusively by FloRacing.