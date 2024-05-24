Ty Gibbs Claims Charlotte Xfinity Pole

Ty Gibbs’ return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Friday (May 24) at Charlotte Motor Speedway yielded him the pole in qualifying with a speed of 177.194 mph.

Gibbs, driving the No. 20 Toyota of Joe Gibbs Racing, claimed his eighth career Xfinity pole and first career Charlotte pole.

Gibbs makes up an all-NASCAR-Cup-Series-drivers front row with Kyle Busch qualifying second in a third Richard Childress Racing entry.

The second row features Xfinity regulars from JGR and RCR. Chandler Smith qualified third in the No. 81 Toyota and Jesse Love placed fourth in the No. 2 Chevy. Jeb Burton rounded out the top-five qualifiers.

Sheldon Creed, Cole Custer, Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones made up the remaining top-10 spots.

Gibbs and Busch make up two of the six drivers running double duty this weekend. Noah Gragson qualified 18th in Rette Jones Racing’s No. 30 Ford.

Xfinity rookie Shane van Gisbergen qualified 29th with plans of running the Coca-Cola 600 for Kaulig Racing. Chase Elliott, driving the No. 17 Chevy entry from Hendrick Motorsports, qualified 30th.

JJ Yeley spun in turns 3 and 4 and didn’t record a lap time. He’ll start 38th.

Turn four proved to be a calamity corner for Akinori Ogata as well. Ogata spun coming off turn four on his qualifying lap, setting the slowest time of cars that ran as a result. Ogata and Jade Buford were the two drivers who failed to qualify.

The BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin at 1:19 p.m. ET on Saturday (May 25). TV Coverage on FOX begins at 1 p.m. ET.