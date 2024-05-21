In a blatant show of disdain for IndyCar fans around the world, Formula 1 has finally become interesting again. Talk about timing…

Nonetheless, the young, McLaren-driven renaissance of proper racing in F1 won’t distract from the absolute madness unfolding in Indianapolis.

In an extended episode of The Pit Straight, Alex Gintz and Tom Blackburn are reunited to examine the significance of Lando Norris‘ near-toppling of Max Verstappen in Imola, as well as the character of classic racetracks which seems to be lacking in the glitz and glam of 21st century racing architecture.

Further, off the back of a dramatic weekend of qualifying for the 108th Indianapolis 500, the two break down the biggest stories from the Brickyard, including Team Penske’s near miraculous, though some word say suspicious, pace as well as Rinus VeeKay‘s valiant last-minute qualifying run to advance to the Fast 12.

Among other stories, of course.

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.