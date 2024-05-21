Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In a blatant show of disdain for IndyCar fans around the world, Formula 1 has finally become interesting again. Talk about timing…
Nonetheless, the young, McLaren-driven renaissance of proper racing in F1 won’t distract from the absolute madness unfolding in Indianapolis.
In an extended episode of The Pit Straight, Alex Gintz and Tom Blackburn are reunited to examine the significance of Lando Norris‘ near-toppling of Max Verstappen in Imola, as well as the character of classic racetracks which seems to be lacking in the glitz and glam of 21st century racing architecture.
Further, off the back of a dramatic weekend of qualifying for the 108th Indianapolis 500, the two break down the biggest stories from the Brickyard, including Team Penske’s near miraculous, though some word say suspicious, pace as well as Rinus VeeKay‘s valiant last-minute qualifying run to advance to the Fast 12.
Among other stories, of course.
Alex is the IndyCar Content Director at Frontstretch, having initially joined as an entry-level contributor in 2021. He also serves as Managing Director of The Asia Cable, a publication focused on the international affairs and politics of the Asia-Pacific region which he co-founded in 2023. With previous experience in China, Japan and Poland, Alex is particularly passionate about the international realm of motorsport and the politics that make the wheels turn - literally - behind the scenes.
