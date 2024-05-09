Race Weekend Central
Trey Lyle

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Trey Lyle has a conversation with NASCAR Cup Series driver Todd Gilliland. Lyle and Gilliland talk about his favorite Long John Silver’s order, Front Row Motorsports becoming a tier-one Ford team and the next steps in development for the organization.

After the Gilliland interview, Nolen is joined by Adam Cheek to talk about the announcement of Michael McDowell going to Spire Motorsports in 2025, the future of Zane Smith and the announcement that FOX is ending its studio show NASCAR RaceHub.

For the soundbite of the week, Nolen and Cheek discuss Chris Buescher‘s crew chief Scott Graves’ reaction to the epic Cup finish last weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

Trey Lyle
