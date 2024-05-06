John Hunter Nemechek Running For Hunt at Darlington

John Hunter Nemechek will drive the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing at Darlington Raceway on May 11, the team announced May 6.

This is Nemechek’s first start with the team since 2022. He has raced the No. 26 at Darlington twice, amassing one top five and two top 10s.

He has made five Xfinity starts in 2024, all in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20. In those five starts, he has one win and three top 10s.

The 26-year-old currently sits 21st in the NASCAR Cup Series standings heading into Darlington, with two top 10s.