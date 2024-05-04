“Miami Max” Verstappen Qualifies On Pole

Batting a perfect 1.000 in qualifying so far this season, Max Verstappen continued his run of poles to begin the year by qualifying on pole for the Miami Grand Prix.

It’s the seventh straight pole for Verstappen, counting the one in the season finale in Abu Dhabi last year. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could only manage second and third in their Ferraris.

“I definitely think we improved the car a bit,” Verstappen said in the podium interview. “I don’t know what it is, every single year we come here, it’s extremely difficult to be consistent with the car feeling and the tire feeling on one lap. To make sure that, sector one looks good and sector three looks good, to make that happen together is incredibly tough.”

Following his Sprint win earlier in the weekend, Verstappen will be looking to score his third straight win in the Miami Grand Prix in the three-year history of the event.

Q3

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Leader 1. 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RBPT Honda 1:27.241m 2. 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.141s 3. 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.214s 4. 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing RBPT Honda +0.219s 5. 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes +0.353s 6. 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes +0.434s 7. 63 George Russell Mercedes +0.826s 8. 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.866s 9. 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari +0.905s 10. 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB RBPT Honda +0.951s

Q2

With seven minutes and 13 seconds remaining in the session, Alexander Albon briefly stalled out on the exit of turn 17. The Williams vehicle was able to re-fire, and the Thai driver returned to pit road safely and without damage.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 11. 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.022s 12. 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault +0.126s 13. 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +0.173s 14. 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes +0.215s 15. 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.229s

Q1

There were no issues in this round of qualifying.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 16. 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.010s 17. 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes +0.034s 18. 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB RBPT Honda +0.164s 19. 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +0.166s 20. 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.371s

Next up is the Grand Prix. Lights out for the Miami Grand Prix will come at 4 p.m. ET tomorrow (May 5), with coverage on ABC.