Race Weekend Central
Max Verstappen during the Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

(Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“Miami Max” Verstappen Qualifies On Pole

Michael Finley

Batting a perfect 1.000 in qualifying so far this season, Max Verstappen continued his run of poles to begin the year by qualifying on pole for the Miami Grand Prix.

It’s the seventh straight pole for Verstappen, counting the one in the season finale in Abu Dhabi last year. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could only manage second and third in their Ferraris.

“I definitely think we improved the car a bit,” Verstappen said in the podium interview. “I don’t know what it is, every single year we come here, it’s extremely difficult to be consistent with the car feeling and the tire feeling on one lap. To make sure that, sector one looks good and sector three looks good, to make that happen together is incredibly tough.”

Following his Sprint win earlier in the weekend, Verstappen will be looking to score his third straight win in the Miami Grand Prix in the three-year history of the event.

Q3

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Leader
1.1Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing RBPT Honda1:27.241m
2.16Charles LeclercFerrari+0.141s
3.55Carlos SainzFerrari+0.214s
4.11Sergio PerezRed Bull Racing RBPT Honda+0.219s
5.4Lando NorrisMcLaren Mercedes+0.353s
6.81Oscar PiastriMcLaren Mercedes+0.434s
7.63George RussellMercedes+0.826s
8.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes+0.866s
9.27Nico HulkenbergHaas Ferrari+0.905s
10.22Yuki TsunodaRB RBPT Honda+0.951s
See also
Max Verstappen Wins Miami F1 Sprint, Kevin Magnussen Penalized Again

Q2

With seven minutes and 13 seconds remaining in the session, Alexander Albon briefly stalled out on the exit of turn 17. The Williams vehicle was able to re-fire, and the Thai driver returned to pit road safely and without damage.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
11.18Lance StrollAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.022s
12.10Pierre GaslyAlpine Renault+0.126s
13.31Esteban OconAlpine Renault+0.173s
14.23Alexander AlbonWilliams Mercedes+0.215s
15.14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.229s

Q1

There were no issues in this round of qualifying.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
16.77Valtteri BottasKICK Sauber Ferrari+0.010s
17.2Logan SargeantWilliams Mercedes+0.034s
18.3Daniel RicciardoRB RBPT Honda+0.164s
19.20Kevin MagnussenHaas Ferrari+0.166s
20.24Zhou GuanyuKICK Sauber Ferrari+0.371s

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying Results

Next up is the Grand Prix. Lights out for the Miami Grand Prix will come at 4 p.m. ET tomorrow (May 5), with coverage on ABC.

About the author

michaelfinley010

Michael has watched NASCAR for 20 years and regularly covered the sport from 2013-2021. He moved on to Formula 1, IndyCar, and SRX coverage for the site, while still putting a toe in the water from time-to-time back into the NASCAR pool.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Share via
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x