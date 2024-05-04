“Miami Max” Verstappen Qualifies On Pole

Batting a perfect 1.000 in qualifying so far this season, Max Verstappen continued his run of poles to begin the year by qualifying on pole for the Miami Grand Prix.
It’s the seventh straight pole for Verstappen, counting the one in the season finale in Abu Dhabi last year. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could only manage second and third in their Ferraris.
“I definitely think we improved the car a bit,” Verstappen said in the podium interview. “I don’t know what it is, every single year we come here, it’s extremely difficult to be consistent with the car feeling and the tire feeling on one lap. To make sure that, sector one looks good and sector three looks good, to make that happen together is incredibly tough.”
Following his Sprint win earlier in the weekend, Verstappen will be looking to score his third straight win in the Miami Grand Prix in the three-year history of the event.
Q3
|Pos.
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time from Leader
|1.
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing RBPT Honda
|1:27.241m
|2.
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.141s
|3.
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.214s
|4.
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing RBPT Honda
|+0.219s
|5.
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|+0.353s
|6.
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|+0.434s
|7.
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.826s
|8.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.866s
|9.
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|+0.905s
|10.
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB RBPT Honda
|+0.951s
Q2
With seven minutes and 13 seconds remaining in the session, Alexander Albon briefly stalled out on the exit of turn 17. The Williams vehicle was able to re-fire, and the Thai driver returned to pit road safely and without damage.
|Pos.
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time from Advancing
|11.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|+0.022s
|12.
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|+0.126s
|13.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|+0.173s
|14.
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|+0.215s
|15.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|+0.229s
Q1
There were no issues in this round of qualifying.
|Pos.
|Driver No.
|Driver
|Team
|Time from Advancing
|16.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|KICK Sauber Ferrari
|+0.010s
|17.
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|+0.034s
|18.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB RBPT Honda
|+0.164s
|19.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|+0.166s
|20.
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|KICK Sauber Ferrari
|+0.371s
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Next up is the Grand Prix. Lights out for the Miami Grand Prix will come at 4 p.m. ET tomorrow (May 5), with coverage on ABC.
About the author
Michael has watched NASCAR for 20 years and regularly covered the sport from 2013-2021. He moved on to Formula 1, IndyCar, and SRX coverage for the site, while still putting a toe in the water from time-to-time back into the NASCAR pool.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.