We go down the yellow brick road of value for this weekend’s NASCAR betting action from Kansas Speedway! After getting back to victory lane at Dover Motor Speedway last week, thanks to Denny Hamlin calling his shot, Tino looks to keep the momentum going with another outright winner for Kansas.

The Toyotas have absolutely dominated this track in recent years, notching nine wins in the last 14 races at Kansas. Given how strong drivers like Denny Hamlin and the rest of the camp from Joe Gibbs Racing has been thus far this season, plus 23XI Racing as well with Tyler Reddick getting a victory, it is going to be very hard to bet against them. Hamlin and 23XI have four straight wins here as well; can the streak continue? Or will Kyle Larson get his revenge?

Joining us for this week's episode is the Founder of In-Between Media, Seth Woolcock. Seth is also a Fantasy Football & NASCAR Betting Analyst, Writer & Editor for Betting Pros and an award-winning journalist.

Woolcock gives out some awesome plays and props for this weekend's races. He is also a believer in the Toyota's success, taking the manufacturer prop and getting some value for a bunch of big names in this one.

