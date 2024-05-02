On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Trenton Worsham talks with Trackhouse Racing prospect Connor Zilisch to recap his 2024 season so far.

The two also discuss Zilisch’s background in racing overseas, how to attract younger people to stock car racing and whether he still wants to do open-wheel racing.

Nolen is joined by Anthony Damcott to recap the racing at Dover Motor Speedway and react to Kevin Harvick filling in for Kyle Larson for practice and qualifying for the All-Star race.

For the soundbite of the week, the guys react to the very unique comments by Brad Keselowski on if another driver had to fill in for him.

The show wraps up with some thoughts about the racing at Kansas Speedway this weekend and Ford’s continued struggles this year.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

