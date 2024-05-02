2024 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Nominations Are Open

For the 10th consecutive year, Comcast will name a NASCAR industry member the Comcast Community Champion of the Year at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Nominations are open now through June 10, 2024, the company announced May 2. To nominate and learn additional details about the award, visit ComcastCommunityChampion.com.

Created in 2015, the Comcast Community Champion of the Year award has honored philanthropic work of industry members to help improve the community. Each year, Comcast selects and honors three finalists, putting together a detailed video recapping the honoree’s choice of charity, as well as why it’s important to the finalist. The champion will be determined by a committee made up of Comcast and NASCAR executives, as well as Ryan Vargas, who won the award in 2023 representing FACES: The National Craniofacial Association.

The Comcast Community Champion of the Year will be awarded $60,000 to their affiliated charity, with $30,000 apiece going to the other two finalists’ selected charities.

“Inspiring change is at the forefront of what Comcast strives to accomplish, and we’re honored to recognize the philanthropic efforts of individuals within the NASCAR family who go above and beyond to support their local communities,” Matt Lederer, vp of brand partnerships at Comcast, said in a release.

Comcast has donated to 27 different nonprofit organizations through the Comcast Community Champion of the Year program. With contributions last year, Comcast surpassed the $1 million mark of donating to the organizations affiliated with the nine previous winners, as well as the other 18 finalists.

Like the previous two seasons, any person with a 2024 annual credential or NASCAR full-season license across the top three national touring series are eligible to be nominated. That includes team owners, drivers, track employees, NASCAR officials, sponsors, members from the NASCAR media corps, family members of drivers and crew members, driver and team employees and support industry personnel.

Joey Gase, owner and driver of Joey Gase Motorsports, was the inaugural champion in 2015 via his work to raise awareness for the Iowa Donor Network. The eight other winners include members of the NASCAR community in a wide range of roles from NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano to track presidents Mike Tatoian and Curtis Francois to Jes Ferreira, senior director of live shows at CSM Productions, and JR Motorsports fabricator Wade Moor. The other champions include Bubba Wallace, Chip Ganassi Racing’s 2017 pit crew and Vargas.