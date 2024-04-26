Through the Gears: Dover Best Bets

We’re racing from Dover Motor Speedway this weekend! Ryan Stevens from WinTheRace.info joins Tino Pattigno in this episode of Through the Gears as the two get you ready for all of the action from a NASCAR betting standpoint.

They call this track the Monster Mile and there is definitely some monster value on the board in this one.

Post Talladega Superspeedway, we are now seeing some racetracks that can prove to be more predictable, which is exactly what we want as NASCAR bettors. But make no mistake, although the favorites rise to the top like Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin, there are still some underdogs in the mix who will have a chance to surprise some people in this one … except you! Since you’re tuned in to Through the Gears getting all of the best insight and analysis.

Ross Chastain was one of the only drivers able to beat the Hendrick Motorsports speed in this last year. He chased down William Byron, who led 193 laps, but in the end it was Truex and Joe Gibbs Racing who prevailed when it mattered most.

We expect another HMS vs. JGR race in this one, but can Chastain get his third straight top-three finish? We have the answer to that and when you should place your bets on each driver in this episode.

