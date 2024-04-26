Race Weekend Central
Throughthegearsnonspec

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Through the Gears: Dover Best Bets

Tino Pattigno

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

We’re racing from Dover Motor Speedway this weekend! Ryan Stevens from WinTheRace.info joins Tino Pattigno in this episode of Through the Gears as the two get you ready for all of the action from a NASCAR betting standpoint.

They call this track the Monster Mile and there is definitely some monster value on the board in this one.

Post Talladega Superspeedway, we are now seeing some racetracks that can prove to be more predictable, which is exactly what we want as NASCAR bettors. But make no mistake, although the favorites rise to the top like Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin, there are still some underdogs in the mix who will have a chance to surprise some people in this one … except you! Since you’re tuned in to Through the Gears getting all of the best insight and analysis.

See also
Bringing the Heat: Austin Dillon Talks a Year of Lessons With Kyle Busch

Ross Chastain was one of the only drivers able to beat the Hendrick Motorsports speed in this last year. He chased down William Byron, who led 193 laps, but in the end it was Truex and Joe Gibbs Racing who prevailed when it mattered most.

We expect another HMS vs. JGR race in this one, but can Chastain get his third straight top-three finish? We have the answer to that and when you should place your bets on each driver in this episode.

Watch below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

tinoiii55
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Share via
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x