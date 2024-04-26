Mason Maggio Back With RBR

Mason Maggio will run several races for Reaume Brothers Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2024, RBR announced April 26.

The 19-year old will run his first race of the season at Kansas Speedway in the Heart of America 200 on May 4. His truck number wasn’t announced; in addition to the full-time No. 33 for Lawless Alan, RBR has fielded the No. 22 full time and the No. 27 part time in 2024.

Other dates are planned but weren’t revealed in the release.

“I’m excited to be back with Reaume Brothers Racing for multiple races throughout the 2024 season,” Maggio said in a team release. “We had some great finishes in 2023 with the Ford F-150. I believe with some of the improvements that the team made over the off-season, we can capitalize on those and have more consistent finishes throughout the year. I’m really looking forward to working with Josh [Reaume, owner] and the entirety of RBR again.”

“Mason is a talent that surprised me from the start,” Reaume added. “His maturity behind the wheel has only increased with every lap he has turned, and his drive to be the best he can be is shown day in and day out. His passion for learning and being in this sport is a big excitement to myself as we welcome him back as a driver for the 2024 season.”

Maggio has a pair of starts this season in the Truck Series for Floridian Motorsports, finishing 24th at Atlanta Motor Speedway and 29th at Bristol Motor Speedway.

He made six Truck starts in 2023, including a 20th-place finish at Nashville while driving the No. 34 Ford for RBR.