Sam Mayer Picks Up RTIC Sponsorship

RTIC Outdoors will sponsor Sam Mayer in four NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024, JR Motorsports announced April 17.

The sponsorship of Mayer’s No. 1 begins at Darlington Raceway next month.

The cooler/drinkware company will also sponsor Mayer at Portland International Raceway, Sonoma Raceway and Pocono Raceway.

“I’m really happy to be welcoming RTIC Outdoors to JR Motorsports and to our No. 1 team,” Mayer said in a team release. “It’s been great getting to know everyone at RTIC over the last couple of weeks and I can’t wait to get to the track with them in Darlington and see what we can do together.”

Added Kelley Earnhardt Miller, JRM CEO: “We are thrilled to welcome RTIC Outdoors to the JR Motorsports family. They are a brand that has definitely had a strong presence around our sport and it is great to have them join us and the No. 1 team with Sam for four races this season. I can’t wait to get this partnership started and see what we can all accomplish together.”

Mayer is the defending Xfinity race winner, scoring the victory last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

In 2024, he has one win, two top fives and three top 10s, sitting 14th in points.