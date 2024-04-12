Jesse Love Wins Xfinity Pole at Texas

For the third time in eight races, rookie Jesse Love won the pole for Saturday’s (April 13) NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Love’s lap of 185.612 miles per hour paced the field, timing in over two-hundredths of a second over second place Cole Custer, who had a lap of 185.471 miles per hour, enough to join Love on the front row.

Starting on row two will be rookie Taylor Gray and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chandler Smith. It’s Gray’s best start in his third career series start.

Riley Herbst will round out the top five, starting fifth. He’ll share row three with Justin Allgaier, who was fastest in practice.

The remainder of the top 10 sees Ryan Truex starting seventh, AJ Allmendinger starting eighth, Sammy Smith in ninth, and Sam Mayer in tenth.

All 38 cars took to the track during the qualifying session, and every team that entered this weekend will make tomorrow’s race.

The green flag for Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 is set to fly shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET. Television coverage will be carried by FOX Sports 1, and can also be watched through the FOX Sports App.