NASCAR TV Schedule This Weekend: April 12 – 14

After a couple of weeks of short track racing, we have some more intermediate action on tap this weekend. Also, sports car racing continues to get underway in Europe and dirt fans have plenty of action to look forward to.

Where to Watch NASCAR This Weekend

NASCAR’s National-level series will all be at Texas Motor Speedway for their sixth tripleheader weekend of the season. The weather forecast generally looks good with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

The NASCAR Cup Series will race Sunday afternoon in the heat of the day. Coverage of the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will start with NASCAR RaceDay at 2 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Race coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET with the green flag around 3:40 p.m. ET. Remember that Texas is in the Central time zone, so everything is one hour behind.

Practice coverage will start at 10:30 a.m. ET Saturday on FS1. Qualifying will immediately follow.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race Saturday afternoon in Texas in a timeslot that the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series had last year when they raced in early April alongside the NTT IndyCar Series. Coverage of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will start with NASCAR RaceDay – Xfinity Edition at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Race coverage will follow at 1:30 p.m. ET with the green flag around 1:40 p.m. ET.

Practice will be at 6 p.m. ET Friday on FS1. Qualifying will immediately follow.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will race Friday night in Texas as opposed to last year’s day race. Coverage of the SpeedyCash.com 250 will begin with NASCAR RaceDay – NCTS Edition at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Race coverage will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET with the green flag around 8:40 p.m. ET.

Practice coverage will start at 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Qualifying will immediately follow.

Where to Watch Other Racing Series This Weekend

The European Le Mans Series starts off their 2024 season with the 4 Hours of Barcelona on Sunday. Coverage of the race will start at 5:10 a.m. ET and will be streamed live on the European Le Mans Series YouTube channel. Coverage will pick up on SpeedSport1 at 5:30 a.m. ET, when the green flag is scheduled to drop.

The ELMS’ primary support series is the Michelin Le Mans Cup, which also starts their season Saturday. Their 150-minute race is scheduled to go green at 11:40 a.m. ET Saturday morning. Race coverage will begin at 11:20 a.m. ET on the Michelin Le Mans Cup YouTube channel. Coverage will pick up in progress at 11:40 a.m. ET on SpeedSport1.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series teams will be spending the weekend in Missouri for the Spring Classic at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely. Coverage of both nights of action will start at 7:15 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

The Kubota High Limit Racing Series will be at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track Saturday night for the Stockyard Stampede. Coverage will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on FLORacing.

World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series teams are at Farmer City Raceway along with the Xtreme Outlaw Series for the Illini 100. Coverage from Farmer City, Ill. will start at 7:15 p.m. ET both nights on DirtVision.

Finally, the zMAX CARS Tour’s Late Model Stock division will be at New River All-American Speedway for the National Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM 250. Coverage will start at 4:45 p.m. ET Saturday on FLORacing.

For more TV listings, be sure to check out our TV Schedule page, which will be updated with all races and racing-related programming. That includes programming that is not listed in this article.

NASCAR TV Ratings Check — Martinsville

With the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments both wrapping up last weekend, there was a lot of big competition for races to go up again. The results were not terrible.

Sunday’s Cook Out 400 for the NASCAR Cup Series from Martinsville earned a 1.2 rating with 2.191 million viewers. It is more or less flat with last year’s 1.26 rating (a second digit to the right of the decimal point is unavailable), while viewership is down by 27,000 viewers. That decrease is likely primarily from older viewers as 18-49 viewership was up by 44,000 over last year.

These ratings came from a broadcast running directly up against the NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship between South Carolina and Iowa, which earned an 8.6 rating with 17.481 million viewers on ABC. It is the most watched women’s basketball game ever.

Saturday night’s DUDE Wipes 250 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series earned a .49 rating with 852,000 viewers on FS1. It is a decrease of .03 of a point and 42,000 viewers from last year. The race aired directly against the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four on TBS.

Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 earned a .27 rating with 494,000 viewers. There is no direct comparison here since last year’s race had a rain delay at the start before running about 30 laps on rain tires, then swapping to slicks. It was later rain-shortened after the precipitation returned. The race did have 39,000 more viewers than the 2022 race.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix of Japan, which had a broadcast start at 12:55 a.m. ET late Saturday night/early Sunday morning, earned a .26 rating with 484,000 viewers. That is an increase of .03 of a point, but only an increase of 5,000 viewers from last year, when the race was held in September.