Gray Gaulding Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Gray Gaulding, a part-time NASCAR competitor, was arrested April 2 in Cornelius, N.C. The news was initially reported by TobyChristie.com April 3 and can be confirmed via a listing on the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

According to the arrest record, Gaulding was booked for a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

Gaulding has not yet commented on the arrest.

In 2024, Gaulding has not made an appearance in the NASCAR national series. In 2023, he made 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series and one NASCAR Cup Series appearance, earning two top 10s in the former series with SS-Green Light Racing.

Gaulding, 26, has starts in all three national series going back to 2014.