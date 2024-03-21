In this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Taylor Gray about flipping his racecar, the changes to his crew, including a new crew chief and his goals for this season.

After the conversation with Gray, Trey Lyle visits to discuss he and Nolen’s reactions to the wild NASCAR Cup Series race last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. This includes a discussion on why some fans did not like the racing.

For the sound bite of the week, Nolen and Lyle react to comments made by Goodyear Director Greg Stucker trying to explain why the tires reacted the way they did at Bristol.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.