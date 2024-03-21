Race Weekend Central
Taylor Gray joins Bryan Nolen on Bringing the Heat podcast

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Bringing the Heat: Taylor Gray Flips Into the Inferno

Trey Lyle and Bryan Nolen

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

In this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Taylor Gray about flipping his racecar, the changes to his crew, including a new crew chief and his goals for this season.

After the conversation with Gray, Trey Lyle visits to discuss he and Nolen’s reactions to the wild NASCAR Cup Series race last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. This includes a discussion on why some fans did not like the racing.

See also
Happy Hour: How Can You Hate That Race at Bristol?

For the sound bite of the week, Nolen and Lyle react to comments made by Goodyear Director Greg Stucker trying to explain why the tires reacted the way they did at Bristol.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

Trey Lyle
bryannolentjrg
Website

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Share via
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x