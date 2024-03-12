The Pit Straight: Does F1 Have Room for Oliver Bearman?

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz‘s sudden case of appendicitis following Thursday’s (March 7) practice sessions for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix paved the way for 18-year-old Formula 2 regular Oliver Bearman to make a shock Formula 1 debut for the Scuderia.

With only one practice session in the SF-24 around the challenging Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the Briton was able to qualify 11th and finish the Grand Prix in a solid seventh place, handily holding off his countrymen Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton in the closing laps. Bearman was the talk of the paddock, with everyone seeming to have something positive to say about the young pilot’s future in the series.

But the F1 driver market isn’t so simple. The Pit Straight co-hosts Alex Gintz and Jack Swansey reunite to identify some of the obstacles that stand between Bearman and one of the 20 most fought-over contracts in motorsports.

