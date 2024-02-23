Through the Gears: A Torch-Passing Betting Preview of Atlanta

In this episode of Through the Gears, we introduce the new host for this NASCAR season, Tino Pattigno.

Pattigno’s first guest is none other than Derek Yoder, as Yoder passes the Through the Gears torch to Pattigno much like Jimmie Johnson gave way to Chase Elliott at Phoenix Raceway in 2020.

The two discuss the outlook of the midweek betting lines for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Ambetter Health 400, breaking down the stats & data from Atlanta’s new configuration and which drivers are favored to win this one outright.

They then give you insight into all the prop bet offerings and where you can find the best odds for each driver. You can also find out who presents the most closing line value on the board before qualifying this week.

Be sure to listen to the end as the two get excited for a driver who may surprise you to win a superspeedway race this season and their best bets of them all.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.