Ty Majeski Claims 1st Truck Pole of Season at Daytona

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks
With a speed of 178.767 mph, Ty Majeski won the first pole of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at Daytona International Speedway and will lead the field to green for tonight’s (Feb. 16) event.
His ThorSport Racing truck barely eclipsed former ThorSport driver Johnny Sauter, who qualified second for Niece Motorsports at 178.703 mph.
NASCAR Cup Series regular Corey LaJoie, Matt Mills and Tyler Ankrum filled out the top five.
The second half of the top 10 was completed by Nick Sanchez, Daniel Dye, Tanner Gray – the lone Toyota in the top 10 – as well as Bayley Currey and Thad Moffitt.
Four drivers failed to qualify for the 36 available spots on the grid. Jennifer Jo Cobb, Clay Greenfield, Ryan Huff and Mason Maggio will miss the event.
Truck Daytona Lineup
The Fresh From Florida 250 is scheduled for Friday evening, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET. and will be covered by FOX Sports 1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
About the author
Austin Bass joined Frontstretch in 2024 as a contributor to combine his passion for racing and writing. Born in Wilson, NC, he developed a passion for racing at an early age while attending local short tracks on Saturday nights with his dad and watching the stars of the sport from their living room on Sunday afternoons.
Bass is a graduate of UNC-Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies where he developed a deep understanding, appreciation, and love for the Oxford comma. He is an industrial degreaser salesman for Cox Industries whenever he is not writing or talking about racing.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.