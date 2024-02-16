Ty Majeski Claims 1st Truck Pole of Season at Daytona

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

With a speed of 178.767 mph, Ty Majeski won the first pole of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at Daytona International Speedway and will lead the field to green for tonight’s (Feb. 16) event.

His ThorSport Racing truck barely eclipsed former ThorSport driver Johnny Sauter, who qualified second for Niece Motorsports at 178.703 mph.

NASCAR Cup Series regular Corey LaJoie, Matt Mills and Tyler Ankrum filled out the top five.

The second half of the top 10 was completed by Nick Sanchez, Daniel Dye, Tanner Gray – the lone Toyota in the top 10 – as well as Bayley Currey and Thad Moffitt.

Four drivers failed to qualify for the 36 available spots on the grid. Jennifer Jo Cobb, Clay Greenfield, Ryan Huff and Mason Maggio will miss the event.

The Fresh From Florida 250 is scheduled for Friday evening, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET. and will be covered by FOX Sports 1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.