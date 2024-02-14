Colby Howard Joins TRICON for Atlanta

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Colby Howard will drive for TRICON Garage at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, TRICON announced Feb. 14.

Howard will drive the No. 1, which will be piloted by Toni Breidinger at Daytona International Speedway and William Sawalich in a variety of events.

Project Hope Foundation will serve as the primary sponsor.

“I’m incredibly excited to be working with TRICON and the No. 1 team at Atlanta,” Howard said in a team release. “This is a massive opportunity for me at this point in my career and I’m looking forward to going out and making the most of it.

“Atlanta’s new configuration can be tricky, but I’m ready for the challenge and to prove I belong.”

The South Carolina native has made 94 starts between the Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series over the course of his career. Howard competed full time in the Truck Series in both 2022 and 2023, notching four top 10s and a career-best fourth-place finish at Daytona last year.

It’s Howard’s first race to be announced for the 2024 season since he announced he had departed CR7 Motorsports after 2023.