Shane van Gisbergen Joins Pinnacle for ARCA Daytona Race

Shane van Gisbergen will drive in the ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway for Pinnacle Racing Group, Trackhouse Racing announced Jan. 2.

Pinnacle fielded the No. 28 in its maiden ARCA season in 2023.

The team mostly entered ARCA Menards Series East races with Luke Fenhaus, though it also expanded into the main series and the ARCA Menards Series West with others.

Daytona marks van Gisbergen’s ARCA debut. He’ll run the race to prepare for the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the track that weekend; he was previously announced to run the No. 97 full time for Kaulig Racing in the series in 2024.

Van Gisbergen made his NASCAR debut in 2023 for Trackhouse, winning his NASCAR Cup Series premiere at the Chicago street course.