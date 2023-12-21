Kyle Busch, Cheddar’s Extend Past 2024

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will sponsor Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series into 2024 and beyond, RCR announced Dec. 21.

Cheddar’s will adorn the No. 8 for multiple races a year; the exact length of the partnership was not announced.

“It’s gratifying to see Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen find so much success by integrating Kyle and the No. 8 team into their marketing strategy,” Torrey Galida, president of RCR, said in a team release. “Whether its incorporating honey butter croissants into the paint scheme design of the No. 8 Chevrolet, utilizing the race team partnership to honor our military or bringing the excitement of motor sports to restaurant locations throughout the country with menu offerings catered to Kyle Busch fans, it’s clear that this team is willing to think outside the box and market in creative ways. We’re looking forward to being part of the Cheddar’s growth strategy for many years to come.”

The lineup for Cheddar’s on Busch’s No. 8 for 2024 wasn’t revealed.

Busch scored three wins, 10 top fives and 17 top 10s in 2023, his first season with RCR.