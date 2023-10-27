F1 Slipstream Saturdays: It’s Time For An F1 Hall Of Fame

With next year being the 75th season of Formula 1, it’s about high time for the series to introduce its own Hall of Fame.

The closest thing the sport currently has to a Hall of Fame is the FIA Hall of Fame, which has several problems. The first issue being that it’s not even active, with its last class being inducted in 2019.

The second aspect being that there is no physical location for the hall, something F1 can very easily accomplish with its new permanent location in Las Vegas. Then the third problem being that the FIA Hall of Fame simply automatically inducted all of the World Driver championships in its inaugural class.

This decision gave questionable one-time champions Phil Hill and Jacques Villeneuve an easy entry instead of facing a ballot, while non-champions like Stirling Moss were locked out entirely.

Finally, the FIA also included champions from other series, which leads to bizarre situations such as Sebastian Buemi having a spot in the Hall and doesn’t do any real service to any of them.

So, how would an F1 Hall of Fame work? As somebody who has dove into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame process in the past, I think I have a decent idea for one.

If I had to define F1 in one word, it would be “exclusive.” Therefore, an F1 Hall of Fame would be the exclusive of the exclusive. Every accredited F1 reporter, prominent historian, prominent competitor, and a single online fan ballot would write in three candidates in three different categories:

Modern Driver: Drivers who have made their first F1 entry in the last 50 years before the induction year, who have either been retired for five full years or made their first F1 entry more than 20 years prior.

Classic Driver: Drivers who have made their first F1 entry more than 50 years before the induction year.

Non-Driver: Non-drivers who first entered the sport in some fashion more than 25 years prior to the induction year. Drivers may be entered in this category for off-track accomplishments if they have less than 50 career entries; somebody like Dr. Helmut Marko would be considered in this category and not as a driver.

Voters are free to write in one or none in a category if they do not feel comfortable voting in it. Once the votes are tallied, only the top vote-getter in each category would be inducted annually. If two or more nominees tie for the top spot, a run-off occurs between all voters to determine who would be the inductee.

For the first year, however, to set a baseline, five inductees for each category would make up the 2024 Class. Below are my picks for each category, with a caveat.

I believe both Bernie Ecclestone and Nelson Piquet qualify for the first class, but neither deserve to go in ASAP due to their actions off-track, in Piquet’s case and through his meddling in Ecclestone’s case. Aside from their problematic selection of words, both recently and historically, I don’t think either should have the honor of being in the first class.

Here’s the inaugural class:

Modern Driver

Michael Schumacher: A slam dunk inductee and somebody who should be on everybody’s ballot. Most F1 records not held by fellow seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton are held by Schumacher. The German’s superhuman feats helped to unite the country in the near aftermath of the Berlin Wall finally coming down, while also redefining what it meant to be an F1 driver. A strict diet and workout regimen gave Schumacher an edge that every modern driver tries to replicate today.

Ayrton Senna: Another obvious inductee. His peers constantly regarded Senna as the best driver of them all, and his feats have become mythical in the decades following his tragic death. Nobody was better in the rain than Senna, nor at Monaco. He serves as an inspiration to his country even today, leading to a swarth of Brazilians competing in F1 and IndyCar.

Alain Prost: The perfect rival to Senna, Prost was known as The Professor throughout his career. The nickname came from his thinking man’s approach to Formula 1, pushing his car to just the right amount to ensure the win or best possible result. Prost retired with the most wins in F1 history at the time and was just a combined 12.5 points across four seasons from being an eight-time champion. Even still, winning four championships in a career with five other champions as your teammates, including three other inaugural inductees, is a pretty incredible accomplishment.

Nigel Mansell: Although the weaker of the three big names that dominated F1 in the late ’80s/early ’90s, Mansell was much more of an everyman than the other two. His ability to squeeze out 31 wins in a career almost entirely dominated by those two, to go along with four top-two finishes in the championship, gets him into the first class.

Fernando Alonso: The only active driver on my list, this is the year that really sets Alonso apart. Alonso has never really lost to a teammate in 20 years of F1 racing, and his ability to go wheel-to-wheel with everybody except for a clearly dominant Red Bull in his age-42 season is absolutely incredible.

Classic Driver

Juan Manuel Fangio: The ability Fangio had to adapt to so many different teams and cars throughout his career, to go along with the fact he was able to walk away in an era with so much death, was incredible. His championship record stood for over 40 years.

Jackie Stewart: Beyond just his incredible driving career, Stewart’s push for safety following his shock retirement has saved many lives in all forms of racing in the decades since.

Jim Clark: There’s a case to be made that Clark was the greatest of all time, and his stats for as short a career as Clark had still hold up extremely well today.

Niki Lauda: Lauda’s three-year run from 1975 to 1977 alone gets him in here, never mind the legendary 1976 battle with James Hunt when Lauda almost died. His surprise 1980’s comeback ending in a championship set the benchmark for all future comebacks following a sabbatical.

Jack Brabham: Not just a three-time drivers champion, Brabham’s innovations, and success as an owner-driver are almost unthinkable in modern-day F1.

Non-Driver

Enzo Ferrari: It’s Enzo Ferrari.

Jean-Marie Balestre: Led many safety innovations and was one of the principals in the first Concorde Agreement, which led to the modern era of F1.

Frank Williams: The most successful privateer owner of all time and a great example of the British/Winston Churchill mantra: never back down, never surrender.

Adrian Newey: The best car designer of all time, with his 2023 Red Bull possibly being his greatest work.

Detrich Mateschitz: The founder of Red Bull and owner of two F1 teams, many drivers hold a debt to Mateschitz after being shaped by the Red Bull Junior Program.