Spire Running 2nd Phoenix Truck for Derek Kraus

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Derek Kraus will drive a second Spire Motorsports truck at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Spire announced Oct. 26.

The Wisconsin native will pilot the No. 77 Western States Flooring Chevy Silverado alongside teammate Marco Andretti, who will be in the No. 7.

Through an ongoing technical alliance, JR Motorsports’ Andrew Overstreet and Mike Hoffman will serve as crew chief and truck chief for the weekend.

“I’m really looking forward to racing at Phoenix with Spire Motorsports and all the guys on that team,” Kraus said in a team release. “Phoenix Raceway is one of my favorite races on the schedule, just because of how competitive the track is. I’m thankful to have Western States Flooring on board and looking forward to putting on a good show for that group.

“We had a good day at [The] Milwaukee [Mile] earlier this season so hopefully we can pull some notes from that weekend and put them to good use in Phoenix.”

Kraus drove the No. 7 for Spire at The Milwaukee Mile this summer, finishing eighth.

He has 75 career starts in the series, including four poles, four top fives and 27 top-10 finishes. He has recorded three top 10s in his last five starts at Phoenix.

In 2023, Kraus has also made seven starts for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including three top 10s.

Phoenix is the first time Spire will enter two trucks in a race as it gears up for what it’s assumed will be an expanded schedule in 2024, following the organization’s acquisition of Kyle Busch Motorsports.