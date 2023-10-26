On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Adam Cheek has an interview with Carson and Travis Kvapil on the family’s journey in racing. Travis talks about how he has been able to mentor his son through the process, while Carson Kvapil discusses his win at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2022 and his plans for 2024.

Trey Lyle, who is filling in for Nolen this week, is joined by Chase Folsom to dish on the latest news when it comes to Silly Season: Jesse Love‘s move to Richard Childress Racing and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Plus, the guys debate the latest rumors for the remaining NASCAR Cup Series seats to be filled for 2024.

For the Playoff Roundup, Lyle and Folsom give their predictions for who will be the Championship 4 after the race this upcoming weekend at Martinsville Speedway. They also give their thoughts on the Kyle Larson pit road incident at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Soundbite of the Week.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.