Race Weekend Central
Carsonkvapilbringingtheheatpodcast

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Bringing the Heat: A Sitdown With The Kvapils

Trey Lyle, Chase Folsom and Adam Cheek

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Adam Cheek has an interview with Carson and Travis Kvapil on the family’s journey in racing. Travis talks about how he has been able to mentor his son through the process, while Carson Kvapil discusses his win at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2022 and his plans for 2024.

Trey Lyle, who is filling in for Nolen this week, is joined by Chase Folsom to dish on the latest news when it comes to Silly Season: Jesse Love‘s move to Richard Childress Racing and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Plus, the guys debate the latest rumors for the remaining NASCAR Cup Series seats to be filled for 2024.

See also
Happy Hour: Was the Hail Melon Ball Dropped?

For the Playoff Roundup, Lyle and Folsom give their predictions for who will be the Championship 4 after the race this upcoming weekend at Martinsville Speedway. They also give their thoughts on the Kyle Larson pit road incident at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Soundbite of the Week.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

Trey Lyle
Unnamed (6)
adamcheek30
Website

Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Share via
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x