Race Weekend Central
Danielhemricbringingtheheatpodcast

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Bringing the Heat: Daniel Hemric Talks Return to NASCAR Cup Series

Trey Lyle, Stephen Stumpf and Jared Haas

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this week’s episode of Bringing the Heat With Bryan Nolen, Stephen Stumpf has a conversation with Daniel Hemric. They talk about his move to the NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing, his second season with Kaulig in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and if he can still do his signature backflip.

After the Hemric talk, Trey Lyle, who is filling in for Nolen this week, is joined by Jared Haas to talk the latest headlines, which include some Silly Season updates for Carson Hocevar and Sheldon Creed, plus Matt Kenseth joining Legacy Motor Club as competition advisor.

For the Playoff Roundup, Haas and Lyle talk about who is trending up and who is down heading into the Round of 8. Plus, the guys give their Championship 4 picks.

See also
Happy Hour: Denny Hamlin's Beef With Jeff Gordon

The Sound Bite of the Week features audio from the post-race Cup press conference from AJ Allmendinger, Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice discussing Allmendinger’s future with the team. Haas and Lyle then speculate on what those comments mean for the team’s future in 2024.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

Trey Lyle

Stephen Stumpf is the NASCAR Content Director for Frontstretch, and his weekly columns include “Stat Sheet” and “4 Burning Questions.” Stephen also writes commentary, contributes weekly to the “Bringing the Heat” podcast and is frequently at the track for on-site coverage. A native of Texas, Stephen began following NASCAR at age 9 after attending his first race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Follow on Twitter @stephen_stumpf.

Jared Haas

Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Share via
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x