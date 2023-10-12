On this week’s episode of Bringing the Heat With Bryan Nolen, Stephen Stumpf has a conversation with Daniel Hemric. They talk about his move to the NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing, his second season with Kaulig in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and if he can still do his signature backflip.

After the Hemric talk, Trey Lyle, who is filling in for Nolen this week, is joined by Jared Haas to talk the latest headlines, which include some Silly Season updates for Carson Hocevar and Sheldon Creed, plus Matt Kenseth joining Legacy Motor Club as competition advisor.

For the Playoff Roundup, Haas and Lyle talk about who is trending up and who is down heading into the Round of 8. Plus, the guys give their Championship 4 picks.

The Sound Bite of the Week features audio from the post-race Cup press conference from AJ Allmendinger, Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice discussing Allmendinger’s future with the team. Haas and Lyle then speculate on what those comments mean for the team’s future in 2024.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.