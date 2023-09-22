As the NASCAR schedule heads to one of the gamblers’ favorite tracks and one of the least favorite tracks for fans, Mark Harris (@skyboxnascar) and Chris (@flag_hunting) break down their betting cards.

The first stop on the itinerary is comparable tracks and while it may seem pretty obvious to some, there may be some tracks that are left out that need some love. Mark then lays out the land regarding the outright market and they both give out their favorite outright play.

Once the prop market is discussed, Mark gives Chris six rapid fire questions, some betting related, some playoff scenario related. Mark then looks to turn his best bet back on track with another top 10 prop this weekend.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts from.

