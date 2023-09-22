Race Weekend Central
William Byron races in a NASCAR Cup series race at Texas Motor Speedway, September 2022.

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Through the Gears: Texas Betting Preview

Mark Harris

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

As the NASCAR schedule heads to one of the gamblers’ favorite tracks and one of the least favorite tracks for fans, Mark Harris (@skyboxnascar) and Chris (@flag_hunting) break down their betting cards.

The first stop on the itinerary is comparable tracks and while it may seem pretty obvious to some, there may be some tracks that are left out that need some love. Mark then lays out the land regarding the outright market and they both give out their favorite outright play.

Once the prop market is discussed, Mark gives Chris six rapid fire questions, some betting related, some playoff scenario related. Mark then looks to turn his best bet back on track with another top 10 prop this weekend.

See also
Bringing the Heat: Sheldon Creed Outlines His Goals for Xfinity Playoffs

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts from.

About the author

mark
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share this article

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x