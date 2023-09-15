Through The Gears: Bristol Betting Preview

Cody Zeeb (@husker_zeeb) joins weekly host Mark Harris (@skyboxnascar) to talk one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events, the Bristol Motor Speedway night race. The episode kicks off as always with comparable tracks: Yes, no, AND maybe.

The outright market is next on the schedule with some new faces at the top of the board. While Mark is staying somewhat conservative, Cody fires away with a 100/1 outright ticket. The boys quickly throw out some prop bets to look for and then head to a new segment: rapid fire questions.

Mark makes up two betting lines regarding playoff scenarios and finish the episode off with some Caesars props that may peak some interest. Mark then gives out his best bet of the week with a line that varies heavily from book to book.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

