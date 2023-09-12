Although the Formula 1 season will carry on for another two-and-a-half months, the NTT IndyCar Series wrapped up its season last Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The season finale was a dramatic and unpredictable race befitting of a season which produced numerous memorable moments, from Alex Palou‘s utter dominance of the season’s midsection to Jack Harvey‘s desperate qualifying run to bump his teammate Graham Rahal from the Indianapolis 500. There’s more to talk about than there is time.

To tackle this beast, Alex Gintz is joined by Frontstretch’s IndyCar Reporter Mike Knapp and IndyCar Contributor Tom Blackburn to unpack some of the most memorable and pressing moments and questions from what is sure to be looked back on among the most historic of IndyCar seasons. Has Alex Palou cemented himself as one of the greatest in the sport’s history? Is the Indy 500 mounting a resurgence in the public eye? Why is the greatest race of the 2023 season not the 500? The IndyCar trio have the hot takes and the cold truth in this episode of The Pit Straight.

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s [IndyCar] podcast, available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts the Tuesday after each Grand Prix.

