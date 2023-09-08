David Malukas Joining Arrow McLaren in 2024

Arrow McLaren has found a new driver in Chicago native David Malukas, the team announced Sept. 8.

He has signed a multiyear deal to compete for the team in the 2024 NTT Indycar Series season and beyond in the No. 6.

Malukas currently drives for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports. He had four top-10 finishes in 2022 and six top 10s this season. He’s 16th in points.

Malukas joins Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi as his teammates.

“Arrow McLaren has been a threat to the top contenders all season long, and I’m excited to join the team and see what their Chevrolets can do,” Malukas said in a team release. “Pato and Alexander both know what it takes to win so it will be fun racing alongside them and learning from them as well.”

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren, added: “David is an up and comer in the NTT IndyCar Series, and based on what we’ve seen from him so far in his first two seasons, I’m confident there’s a lot of talent we can extract from him through the resources we have at Arrow McLaren. Beyond what he can do on a racetrack, he’s got a great personality and we’re excited to welcome him to the McLaren Racing Family.”

