Carlos Sainz Takes Pole for Ferrari at Monza

Carlos Sainz, after being fastest in FP2 and FP3 earlier in the weekend, has followed that up with a popular pole at the Monza Circuit.

It’s the Spaniard’s first pole of the season, and a great start to a weekend in which he is on the hunt for his first podium of 2023.

MAX: "I'm happy to be second today. Of course tomorrow we will try to win the race" #ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/np54KHln3N — Formula 1 (@F1) September 2, 2023

Max Verstappen came just 13 thousandths of a second short of beating Sainz for the pole. Verstappen remains the favorite for tomorrow due to his Red Bull’s superior race pace as he goes for a Formula 1 record 10 straight victories.

Charles Leclerc will start third in the other Ferrari.

This was the second weekend this season that Formula 1 used the Alternate Tire Allocation rules, which are designed for each team to use two less dry tire compounds in a weekend. This requires each team to use one specific set for each round of qualifying.

Q3

As per the ATA guidelines, only a single set of soft compound tires were used by each team in the round.

Pos. Driver Nation Constructor Engine 1. Sainz Spain Ferrari Ferrari 2. Verstappen Netherlands Red Bull Honda RBPT 3. Leclerc Monaco Ferrari Ferrari 4. George Russell Great Britain Mercedes Mercedes 5. Sergio Perez Mexico Red Bull Honda RBPT 6. Alex Albon Thailand Williams Mercedes 7. Oscar Piastri Australia McLaren Mercedes 8. Lewis Hamilton Great Britain Mercedes Mercedes 9. Lando Norris Great Britain McLaren Mercedes 10. Fernando Alonso Spain Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes

Q2

As per the ATA guidelines, only a single set of medium compound tires were used by each team in the round.

Pos. Driver Nation Constructor Engine 11. Yuki Tsunoda Japan AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 12. Liam Lawson New Zealand AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 13. Nico Hulkenburg Germany Haas Ferrari 14. Valtteri Bottas Finland Alfa Romeo Ferrari 15. Logan Sargeant United States Williams Mercedes

Q1

As per the ATA guidelines, only a single set of hard compound tires were used by each team in the round.

That was close 🫣



Lando Norris nearly veers into Esteban Ocon whilst on his flying lap! #ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/q9xTXONOaH — Formula 1 (@F1) September 2, 2023

The only incident in this session was Esteban Ocon going slightly off track into the sand coming out of turn 10, almost hitting Norris. Ocon was able to continue but his lap time was deleted, leading to him being among those eliminated in this round.

Pos. Driver Nation Constructor Engine 16. Zhou Guanyu China Alfa Romeo Ferrari 17. Pierre Gasly France Alpine Renault 18. Ocon France Alpine Renault 19. Kevin Magnussen Denmark Haas Ferrari 20. Lance Stroll Canada Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes

Lights out for the 2023 Italian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. ET, with coverage by Sky Sports and broadcast on ESPN.

