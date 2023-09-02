Carlos Sainz Takes Pole for Ferrari at Monza

Carlos Sainz, after being fastest in FP2 and FP3 earlier in the weekend, has followed that up with a popular pole at the Monza Circuit.
It’s the Spaniard’s first pole of the season, and a great start to a weekend in which he is on the hunt for his first podium of 2023.
Max Verstappen came just 13 thousandths of a second short of beating Sainz for the pole. Verstappen remains the favorite for tomorrow due to his Red Bull’s superior race pace as he goes for a Formula 1 record 10 straight victories.
Charles Leclerc will start third in the other Ferrari.
This was the second weekend this season that Formula 1 used the Alternate Tire Allocation rules, which are designed for each team to use two less dry tire compounds in a weekend. This requires each team to use one specific set for each round of qualifying.
Q3
As per the ATA guidelines, only a single set of soft compound tires were used by each team in the round.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nation
|Constructor
|Engine
|1.
|Sainz
|Spain
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|2.
|Verstappen
|Netherlands
|Red Bull
|Honda RBPT
|3.
|Leclerc
|Monaco
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|4.
|George Russell
|Great Britain
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5.
|Sergio Perez
|Mexico
|Red Bull
|Honda RBPT
|6.
|Alex Albon
|Thailand
|Williams
|Mercedes
|7.
|Oscar Piastri
|Australia
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|8.
|Lewis Hamilton
|Great Britain
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|9.
|Lando Norris
|Great Britain
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|10.
|Fernando Alonso
|Spain
|Aston Martin Aramco
|Mercedes
Q2
As per the ATA guidelines, only a single set of medium compound tires were used by each team in the round.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nation
|Constructor
|Engine
|11.
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Japan
|AlphaTauri
|Honda RBPT
|12.
|Liam Lawson
|New Zealand
|AlphaTauri
|Honda RBPT
|13.
|Nico Hulkenburg
|Germany
|Haas
|Ferrari
|14.
|Valtteri Bottas
|Finland
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|15.
|Logan Sargeant
|United States
|Williams
|Mercedes
Q1
As per the ATA guidelines, only a single set of hard compound tires were used by each team in the round.
The only incident in this session was Esteban Ocon going slightly off track into the sand coming out of turn 10, almost hitting Norris. Ocon was able to continue but his lap time was deleted, leading to him being among those eliminated in this round.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nation
|Constructor
|Engine
|16.
|Zhou Guanyu
|China
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|17.
|Pierre Gasly
|France
|Alpine
|Renault
|18.
|Ocon
|France
|Alpine
|Renault
|19.
|Kevin Magnussen
|Denmark
|Haas
|Ferrari
|20.
|Lance Stroll
|Canada
|Aston Martin Aramco
|Mercedes
F1 Italian Grand Prix Starting Lineup
Lights out for the 2023 Italian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. ET, with coverage by Sky Sports and broadcast on ESPN.
