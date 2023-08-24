On this week’s episode of Bringing the Heat, Trey Lyle fills in for Bryan Nolen as podcast host.

The show starts with Adam Cheek’s conversation with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rookie Rajah Caruth on his first year in the series, balancing racing and school work, and his prerace playlist.

Chase Folsom then joins to talk about his CARS Tour coverage last weekend at Tri-County Speedway and the latest topics in NASCAR, which included the playoff bubble and the announcement of a Netflix series.

Stephen Stumpf comes on for his weekly stats portion, discussing the run time at Watkins Glen International and previewing Daytona International Speedway.

Lyle and Folsom rejoin to discuss the future of Alan Gustafson with Chase Elliott and the NASCAR Cup Series No. 9 team.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

