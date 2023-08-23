Marcus Ericsson Joining Andretti in 2024

2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson will join Andretti Autosport in the NTT IndyCar Series beginning in 2024, the team announced Aug. 23.
Following the 2023 season, Ericsson will depart from Chip Ganassi Racing, where he has spent four of his five seasons in the series.
“I’m very happy and proud to be joining Andretti Autosport next season,” Ericsson said in a team release. “Andretti is one of the most legendary names in motorsports, so it is definitely a dream come true for me to join this team. I want to thank Michael [Andretti] and Dan [Towriss] for putting their trust in me and I can’t wait to get to know everyone in the organization.
“It’s a very exciting new chapter in my career and I’m really looking forward to getting to work achieving our goals together. Exciting times are ahead and I’m thankful for this opportunity.”
In 77 IndyCar starts, the 32-year-old has recorded four wins and 10 podium finishes. He won this season’s opener at St. Petersburg and has earned three podium results, including a runner-up in the Indianapolis 500.
With three races remaining in the season, he’s sixth in points.
The Swedish driver joins Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood as confirmed drivers for Andretti’s lineup. Ericsson’s number and sponsors will be revealed at a later date.
Ericsson’s replacement at CGR has not been announced.
